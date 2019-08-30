× Ole Miss student indicted in death of student from Kirkwood

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – A University of Mississippi student has been indicted for capital murder in the killing of a fellow student.

The indictment accuses Brandon Theesfeld of Fort Worth, Texas of kidnapping and then killing Alexandria “Ally” Kostial of Kirkwood, Missouri.

Defense attorney Tony Farese tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that Theesfeld was served with a copy of the indictment on Friday.

Farese says Theesfeld denies the crime and will maintain his plea of not guilty when he is arraigned.

Kostial’s body was found July 20 near a lake about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the university’s campus in Oxford. Theesfeld was arrested July 22.

Theesfeld’s defense team last week asked a judge to order a psychiatric evaluation for the defendant.

Theesfeld has been suspended by the university. He’s jailed without bail.

___

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal