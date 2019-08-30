Postponed by flooding, St. Charles moves ahead with Fourth of July Riverfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles Riverfest has been a Fourth of July tradition for many years. This year’s celebration—honoring the 250th anniversary of the city—had to be canceled due to flooding. The city just postponed the party and moved it to this weekend.

Traditionally, the St. Charles Riverfest is held on Riverside Drive with food and beverage booths, as well as vendors of various kinds and carnival rides.

Mother Nature has rained on their celebrations in years past and this year, flooding along the Missouri River meant they had to postpone their party.

But never fear, the city is charged up and will celebrate Friday from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Saturday from noon until 11 p.m. The Fourth of July fireworks will be set off at 9:20 p.m.