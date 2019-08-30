STL Moms: Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with Marcus Theatre for only $6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for back-to-school outings and activities that won`t break the bank? Marcus Theatres has you covered! Operations Manager, Marcus Ronnie's Cinema, Lexi Cobb discusses this Labor Day weekend Disney`s Enchanted Tales Film Series.

Relive the magic of 'Moana,' 'Cinderella,' 'Peter Pan' and 'The Little Mermaid.' Best of all, admission is just $6 per person. All films will play at participating locations on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Friday, September 6, through Sunday, September 29. Showings will take place several times each day.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.MarcusTheatres.com