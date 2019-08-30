The Labor Day weekend forecast may start with rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A slow-moving weather system will bring mostly cloudy skies the rest of today. There is a chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon into this evening. Temperatures will warm to near 80 by noon, then fall back into the 70s this afternoon. Showers and some thunder are likely this evening up through about midnight then we dry out.

Saturday and Sunday will both be mostly cloudy with a risk of a stray shower or thundershower. Most of those two days will be dry with temperatures near or just above 80. Labor Day looks to be warm and rain-free…with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

