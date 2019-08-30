Urban League Head Start program gear up for the first day of school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Head Start is a national program that provides child development services to low-income children and families and The Urban League Head Start Program serves 667 children (ages 3-5 years old) who reside in the City of St. Louis.

The Urban League Head Start Program has been recognized as a Missouri Eat Smart Child Care by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services-Bureau of Community Food and Nutrition Assistance.

Dr. Gwen Diggs joined FOX 2 to discuss how families are gearing up for the first day of school.

For more information visit: www.ULSTL.com