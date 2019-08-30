Vehicles abandoned, motorist rescued amid flash flooding in Eureka

Photo by David Carson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

EUREKA, Mo. – Several vehicles were abandoned and at least one motorist had to be rescued Friday night amid flash flooding along a Eureka creek.

The water rescue took place on road off of Fox Creek. First responders were notified around 8:25 p.m. that a man got trapped in his pickup truck and needed to be extracted.

Rescuers got the man a life jacket as they prepared to remove him from the truck and get him to safety amid the high rushing water.

