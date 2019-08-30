Weekends on the Web: Labor Day Weekend 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday-Monday, August 31- September 2, 2019 – Labor Day Weekend

Big Muddy Blues Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 31- September 1 ( Also Friday)

Venue: Laclede’s Landing, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 3:00pm-Midnight both days, Tickets: 1-Day $15 day of, 2-Day $25 day of

Enjoy a wide range of artists who represent extensions of the Blues genre, such as, soul, R&B, rockabilly, gospel and jazz. Acts will perform on three stages outside and four club stages inside.

http://bigmuddybluesfestival.com/

Japanese Festival

Date: Saturday-Monday, August 31- September 2 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden, South St. Louis, MO

Saturday & Sunday: 10:00am-8:00pm, Monday: 10:00am-5:00pm

Admission: $16 Admission (ages 13 & older), $5 Children (ages 3–12), $8 Members (free for member children)

Celebrating the history, culture, and people of Japan at one of the largest and oldest festivals of its kind in the United States.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/things-to-do/events/signature-events/japanese-festival.aspx

100th Annual St. Louis Greek Festival

Date: Saturday-Monday, August 31-September 2 Venue: St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Central West End

Saturday & Sunday: 11:00am-9:00pm, Monday: 11:00am-6:00pm Admission: Free

Gyros, moussaka, spanakopita, baklava. . . there’s no better way to spend Labor Day weekend this side of Mykonos. Come and experience a taste of Greece, Live Music, Church Tours & Books, and Greek Folk Dancing.

http://www.opastl.com/

Gateway Cup

The Gateway Cup takes place in the heart of four unique St. Louis neighborhoods. Each race course is a one-mile lap and the race format is known as a “criterium,” where the pack of cyclists pass by every few minutes. Races start each day at 10:00am.

Friday, August 30 - Tour De Lafayette

Saturday, August 31- Tour De Francis Park

Sunday, September 1- Giro Della Montagna (The Hill)

Monday, September 2 - Benton Park Classic

https://gatewaycup.com/races/

St. Charles Riverfest – Rescheduled from July 4 due to flooding

Date: Saturday, August 31 (Friday night too) Venue: Riverside Drive, St. Charles, MO

Time: Noon-11:00pm

The celebration includes live music, carnival, food & craft vendors, and fireworks along the banks of the Missouri River (9:20pm).

https://www.discoverstcharles.com/event/2019-st-charles-riverfest/1204/

Harvest Fest at Stone Hill Winery

Date: Saturday, August 31 Venue: Stone Hill Winery, Hermann, MO

Time: 10:00am-7:00pm Admission: Free

Spend some time in Missouri wine country over Labor Day weekend. The celebration includes pumpkin painting, grape stomping, and a homemade wine competition.

https://stonehillwinery.com/mc-events/harvest-festival-3/?mc_id=280

Clayton's Brews, Blues + BBQ Festival

Date: Saturday, August 31 Venue: Along Forsyth Boulevard, Downtown Clayton, MO

Time: Noon-5:00pm Admission: $35.00

Calling all craft beer and BBQ lovers! Sip delicious samples from some of the region's newest craft brewers while you enjoy rocking blues music and mouthwatering barbecue from great local BBQ joints. Note: designated drivers will still be charged regular admission but will receive free soft drinks all day.

https://www.claytonmo.gov/calendar/clayton-s-brews-and-blues-festival

Midwest Wingfest

Date: Saturday, August 31 (Also Friday night) Venue: St. Clair Square Mall, Fairview Heights, IL

Time: Noon-11pm Admission: free, $10 wristband fee for those 21 & over who want to drink alcohol

If you like chicken wings, don't miss the Midwest Wingfest. There will be dozens of varieties of gourmet and hot wings to sample, plus live music, a wing eating contest, a car cruise, and more.

http://www.midwestwingfest.com/

Applefest

Date: Sunday - Monday, September 1-2 Venue: Eckert's Orchards, Belleville, IL

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

Wagon rides, great festival foods, children’s activities and much more make this an apple pickin’ good time for everyone! Funnel cakes, caramel apples and more to tempt your taste buds.

https://www.eckerts.com/events-at-eckerts/applefest-belleville-3

Queeny Park Art Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 31-September 1 (Also Friday)

Venue: Greensfelder Rec Complex, Queeny Park, Ballwin, MO

Saturday: 10am-6pm; Sunday: 11am-4pm Admission $5.00

More than 100 artists will be showing works in various media including painting, sculpture, and jewelry making.

http://www.artfairatqueenypark.com/

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 31-September 1 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 12:15pm (make-up game for 6/5) & 6:15pm; Sunday: 1:15pm

Tickets: Prices vary, often starting around $16.00

Vs. Cincinnati Reds

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2019-08

Gateway Grizzlies Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 31- September 1 Venue: GCS Ballpark, Sauget, IL

Saturday: 7:05pm Sunday: 6:05pm Tickets: $7.00-$12.00

vs. Washington Wild Things

http://www.gatewaygrizzlies.com/sports/bsb/2018-19/schedule

Saint Louis FC Soccer Match

Date: Sunday, September 1 Venue: World Wide Technology Soccer Park, Fenton, MO

Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $18.00-$31.00

Vs. Hartford Athletic

https://www.saintlouisfc.com/

Downtown Labor Day Parade

Date: Monday, September 2 Venue: Downtown St. Louis

Time: 9:00am

Thousands of local union members will march through Downtown St. Louis for the annual Labor Day Parade. The parade begins at 13th and Olive then makes its way down Tucker Street, past St. Louis City Hall and west on Market Street to 15th Street.

http://www.stlclc.org/category/labor-council-news/

Belleville Labor Day Parade and Picnic

Date: Monday, September 2 Venue: Belleville, IL

Time: 10:00am

The parade begins along First Street in downtown Belleville. After the parade, there is a picnic in Hough Park beginning at 11:30am.

https://www.belleville.net/Calendar.aspx?EID=3011&month=9&year=2019&day=2&calType=0

Tri-Cities Labor Day Parade and Picnic

Date: Monday, September 2 Venue: Granite City, IL

Time: 10:00am

The Greater Madison County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO hosts the parade which will run along State Street to Wilson Park.

https://labortribune.com/save-the-date-calendar-of-events/

https://www.facebook.com/events/653570015146996/