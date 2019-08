× Woman injured when police pursuit ends in crash on I-70

ST. LOUIS – A woman was injured when a police pursuit ended in a crash in north St. Louis County.

The crash happened on Interstate 70 at Jennings Station Road just before 2:45 Friday morning.

We are told police attempted to pull over the woman when she lost control and hit a light pole.

Authorities have not released any additional information surrounding the chase or any arrest.