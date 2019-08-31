Cardinals rally past Reds for doubleheader sweep

August 31, 2019

Matt Carpenter #13 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a photo during photo days at Roger Dean Stadium on February 21, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader hit run-scoring singles during St. Louis’ two-run ninth inning, and the Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their day-night doubleheader.

Each of St. Louis’ four batters reached in the ninth. Tommy Edman singled and Yadier Molina was hit by a pitch from Raisel Iglesias (2-11) before Bader tied it at 2 with a single to left.

Kevin Gausman then came in and Carpenter’s pinch-hit single drove in Molina for the dramatic victory.

St. Louis (75-59) improved to 8-1 in its last nine games and moved 2{ games ahead of the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

