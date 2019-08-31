MOSAICS Fine Art Festival on Historic Main Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The 25th Anniversary of the annual MOSAICS Fine Art Festival takes place Friday, Sept 13th through Sunday, September 15th on Historic Main Street in St. Charles, Missouri.

The 25th Anniversary of the MOSAICS Fine Art Festival coincides with 250th Sestercentennial Celebration of the founding of the City of Saint Charles, Missouri.

The annual MOSAICS Fine Art Festival was established to create and foster diversity and vitality of the arts and to broaden the availability, education, participation and appreciation of the arts throughout the community. The Festival is unique in its approach to educating children and adults in how art can enhance their lives. To the community, our program offers cultural advantages and great places for families to live, learn, and play, free of charge.

MOSAICS Fine Art Festival - 25th Anniversary

Friday September 13 through Sunday September 15

Historic Main Street - St. Charles, Missouri

Fri. 9/13 - 4-9:00 pm

Sat. 9/14 - 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Sun. 9/15 - 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

For more information, visit www.stcharlesmosaics.org.