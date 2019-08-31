× One person was killed, 9 others wounded in knife attack outside Lyon, France

One person was killed and nine others wounded during a knife attack at a subway stop near Lyon, France, CNN affiliate BFM TV reported Saturday.

Three victims were seriously wounded, the station reported.

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to BFM TV. The motive for the attack is not known.

The assault occurred in Villeurbanne, a suburb of the southeastern city of Lyon, about 4:30 p.m., the station reported. Emergency services responded to an exit at the Laurent Bonnevay stop of the Lyon Metro.

French authorities have made no official comment about the assault.

In September, seven people were injured, including two British tourists, during an attack by a man wielding a knife and an iron bar in northeastern Paris, police said. The assault came after a series of knife attacks in France.