The Thread 326: Let’s Thread Up, Y’all!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Wow! It's hard to believe we're wrapping up Season 3 of The Thread, and what a joy it is to see the many threads that have been sewn. As we wrap up Season 3, we share the story of a worship leader in St. Louis who has brought together artists from different backgrounds and worships styles to produce an amazing album that only community could create. Learn what an olive tree in common with the future of The Thread, and hear from our partners why they support the mission and how you can join the team as well. Don't miss this special edition of The Thread, Saturday and 8:30AM on Fox 2.