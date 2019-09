× Blues sign Ivan Barbashev to 2-year deal

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues have resigned restricted free agent Ivan Barbashev to a new 2-year deal. According to a statement posted the Blues website, the deal is worth $1.475 million a year.

In the Blues playoff run to winning the Stanley Cup, Barbashev scored 3 goals and 3 assists.

Barbashev has played all of NHL career with the Blues, with a record of 163 games, with 26 goals and 25 assists.

DONE DEAL! Ivan Barbashev has agreed to a two-year contract with an AAV of $1.475 million. https://t.co/gwja1vBQS7 #stlblues pic.twitter.com/CTYn8tCvYn — St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) September 1, 2019