Cardinals Split Doubleheader with Reds on Sunday

The Cardinals four games in two days finished with a doubleheader split on Sunday. The Cardinals won game one 4-3 with a Harrison Bader single in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Reds rebounded to take to game two, 5-3.

In the game one win, the Cardinals rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win the game 4-3. Harrison Bader’s RBI single in the seventh inning cut the Cincinnati lead to 3-2. Paul DeJong’s sac fly in the eighth inning tied it 3-3. Then Bader came through again in the bottom of the ninth with another run scoring single for the winning hit.

The Cardinals fielded a bench filled lineup for game two of the doubleheader, but fell to the Reds 5-3. The Cards came back from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead in the third inning. Rookie catcher Andrew Knizner’s two run homer tied the game 2-2. Kolten Wong’s triple then scored Dexter Fowler with the go ahead run to make it 3-2 Cardinals. But the Reds rallied with home runs from Nick Senzel and Phillip Ervin to take a 5-3 lead.

So after the doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday with the Cardinals winning three of the four games, it gives them a three game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central division.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate was in the media room at Busch Stadium after the game one victory and has the Cardinals post game report.