Driver killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-44 near Kirkwood

Posted 12:06 am, September 1, 2019

KIRKWOOD, MO – The wet weather likely contributing to a multi-vehicle crash on I-44 in Kirkwood that killed a St. Clair Missouri man Friday night.

The highway patrol reports just before 11 p.m., 22-year-old Alan Coggins pickup had spun out causing it to face the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-44 at Big Bend Boulevard.

Coggins truck was then hit by a semi and another car.

Coggins was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

