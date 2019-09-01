Live video: Funeral procession for Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins

WATERLOO, Ill. – Illinois State Police are asking the public to line the funeral procession route for slain trooper Nick Hopkins. The funeral was today at 10:00 a.m at Waterloo High School.

Hopkins, 33, was shot and killed Friday executing a search warrant in East St. Louis. He was taken to Saint Louis University Hospital after he was shot. Police announced that he had died later that day.

Anyone wishing to help the family can make a contribution through BackStoppers or the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation.

Funeral Procession Route

The procession is projected to depart the Waterloo High School at approximately 12:00 PM and will follow the below route at a low speed. Intersections along the route will be blocked to allow for safe travel of the vehicles in the procession.