Live video: Funeral for slain Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins

WATERLOO, Ill. – Illinois State Police are asking the public to line the funeral procession route for slain trooper Nick Hopkins. The funeral is Sunday, Septemeber 1 at 10:00 a.m., both will be held at Waterloo High School.

Hopkins, 33, was shot and killed Friday executing a search warrant in East St. Louis. He was taken to Saint Louis University Hospital after he was shot. Police announced that he had died later that day.

Anyone wishing to help the family can make a contribution through BackStoppers or the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation.

This is information from the Illinois State Police:

Memorial Services for Trooper Nicholas Hopkins

Visitation and Funeral Service Information

Funeral – Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Waterloo High School, 505 East Bulldog, Waterloo, Illinois 62298 Doors will open to the public at 8:00 a.m. Graveside services will be held at Waterloo City Cemetery



Funeral Procession Route

The procession is projected to depart the Waterloo High School at approximately 12:00 PM and will follow the below route at a low speed. Intersections along the route will be blocked to allow for safe travel of the vehicles in the procession.

Public Parking Information

Waterloo High School, 505 East Bulldog, Waterloo, Illinois 62298

Public parking for funeral services will be in the southwest corner of the Waterloo High School parking lot on a first-come, first-served basis. Overflow parking will be available at the Quernheim Funeral Home located at 800 S. Market Street, Waterloo, Illinois 62298. Once that lot has been filled, additional parking will be available in the parking lot on the corner of Rogers and East First Street in Waterloo. Access to the Rogers @ East First Street lot can be made from East Mill Street. Shuttle services will be available to people parking in the Quernheim and Rogers @ East First Street Parking lots on a recurring basis throughout the funeral and interment services. (See maps below.)