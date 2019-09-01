Live video: Funeral for Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins

Man dies 3 days after officer used stun gun on him

Posted 10:11 am, September 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10AM, September 1, 2019



OVERLAND, Mo. – A St. Louis County man has died three days after a police officer used a stun gun to subdue him.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police are investigating the death of 39-year-old Willie Sample of St. Ann. Sample died Friday at a hospital.

Overland police arrested Sample Tuesday after finding him allegedly trespassing in back yards. Police say Sample struggled with officers, broke free and got into a car with a woman he didn’t know before police caught up to him. Police deployed a stun gun and Sample was arrested.

Officers continued to struggle with Sample at the police station. Police say it was there that Sample suffered what police called a “medical event.”

An autopsy on Saturday was unable to determine a cause of death.

