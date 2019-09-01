Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting near the Galleria Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO - The man shot and killed by a Richmond Heights Police Officer has been identified. St. Louis County Police say that Terry J. Tillman, 23, of St. Louis died after a police chase on foot from near the Galleria Mall Saturday afternoon.

The chase happened at around 3:00 pm after a 50-year-old Richmond Heights Officer saw Tillman with a magazine from a handgun sticking out of his waistband. He told him that the mall has a zero-tolerance policy on guns. Tillman then suddenly ran from the officer towards a parking garage in the 8100 block of Clayton Road.

The suspect led the officer to the top floor of the parking garage. That is where the officer shot at Tillman. The bullet hit him and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police found Tillman's gun and have placed it into evidence.

St. Louis County Police are investigating this officer-involved shooting. Because of the high-traffic area where the shooting occurred they believe there are additional witnesses. They would like to speak to them. Call 636-529-8210 to talk to investigators if you have any information.

Would you like to remain anonymous? Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward.