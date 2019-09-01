Police investigating fatal shooting of a woman in North City

Posted 12:11 am, September 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:12AM, September 1, 2019

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in the 2700 block of Belt in north St. Louis.

Police say the victim is an African-American female between the 25-30-year-old.

Officers were called to the location for reports of shots fired and vehicle on fire in an alley.  Once on scene officers found a box van fully engulfed in flames.  The fire department was dispatched the scene to extinguish the fire.

The victim’s body was found 50-75 feet from the van.  She had been shot once.

An investigation is ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.