St. Louis County Police investigating the death of a St. Ann man arrested in Overland

Posted 12:05 am, September 1, 2019, by

St. Louis County Police detectives have been called in to investigate the death of a suspect following his arrest by Overland Police.

The incident happened this past Tuesday around 5 p.m. in Overland.

Police say they received a call for a suspicious person walking in backyards.

When police arrived on the scene, officers found 39-year-old Willie Sample of St. Ann.  They say Sample ran from police and even got into the back of a car waiting in traffic.

Police say they had to tase Sample in order to get him out of the vehicle.

A short time later, Sample was taken from the police station to the hospital where he died Friday.

An autopsy has not yet determined a cause of death, but police say Sample showed signs of mental distress before, during and after his arrest.

