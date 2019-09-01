Sullivan MO residents wake up to storm damage left by severe weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SULLIVAN, MO - Many spent Saturday morning cleaning up after severe storms swept through the area.

“It hit hard and then it was gone,” says a resident.

A viewer shared a video of the severe storm on Friday.

High winds, heavy rains, and even hail swept through Sullivan leaving a wake of damage.

“We started to see debris flying through the air, roofs coming off, vehicles being damaged, and homes being damaged around town and those types of things,” says JT Hardy, City Administrator.

The storm ripped off about a quarter of the roof from the skating rink and also damaged a concession stand.

“Behind me is the electrical department that had a roof land on several vehicles out front,” said Hardy.

High winds also knock down large limbs and trees. It trapped one resident in her home for a short time.

A neighbor said, “It just missed the house. It just missed our cars, but it was like right up to her door. She only had this much space to open her door and my wife brought her the phone so that she could call somebody.”

He says his family took refuge in the basement and couldn’t even hear the tree fall over because of the sound of the hail.

Officials say they’re trying to dry out the damage properties so that mold doesn’t form and stabilize the structures, then they’ll focus on the repairs.