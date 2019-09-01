TKO: Mizzou Hype Vanishes

Posted 10:41 pm, September 1, 2019, by

Mizzou football had fans excited.  Bold fans dared to dream of an 8-0 start to the season. The schedule was favorable we were told.  The schedule was favorable we believed.  Then came the deflating opener at Wyoming.   It's the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

