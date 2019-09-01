Mizzou football had fans excited. Bold fans dared to dream of an 8-0 start to the season. The schedule was favorable we were told. The schedule was favorable we believed. Then came the deflating opener at Wyoming. It's the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).
TKO: Mizzou Hype Vanishes
-
TKO: Mizzou and the secret Mule
-
TKO: XFL ready for Battle with Name
-
TKO: Get Mad Bum, Do It
-
TKO: It’s Not Just Soccer
-
Mizzou releases 2020 football schedule
-
-
TKO: Shildt Becoming The Boss
-
Mizzou fans will be cheering over the new addition to the stadium
-
Mizzou fans will now be able to legally drink inside Memorial Stadium
-
Cardinals add three dates to 2019 theme schedule
-
TKO: Mrs. B Turns 90
-
-
TKO: Flaherty Deserves Better
-
TKO: Jack Flaherty in role of Big Boy
-
TKO: Hey Cards, Time Is Now