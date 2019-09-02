× 11 in the Box: How St. Louis area football standouts fared in college this weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO- The first full weekend of college football action still won’t be complete until late Monday night, following Notre Dame’s matchup against Louisville (we’re watching YOU Vianney grad Kyren Williams, a freshman listed as a kickoff returner, and East St. Louis grad Christian Perez, who is a walk-on QB for the Cardinals). The goal here is to highlight eleven storylines from the weekend that was in college football involving local talent. Here. We. Go:

Wyoming CB CJ Coldon (Belleville Althoff) returned a Missouri fumble by Kelly Bryant for a 30 yard touchdown in the Cowboys’ 37-31 upset victory over the Tigers. The redshirt sophomore also added 4 solo tackles and assisted on a fifth.

Eastern Michigan QB Mike Glass III (Hazelwood Central) was 20-22 for 188 yards, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another in a win against Coastal Carolina. He’s a team captain this season, and as college football expert Brett McMurphy pointed out on Twitter, Glass and LSU’s Joe Burrow have more passing touchdowns than incompletions this season.

Alabama A&AM QB Aqeel Glass (Lutheran North) had a grand stage for his 2019 debut, throwing for 397 yards and 4 touchdowns, both career highs, including the game-winner with :03 left in a 35-30 victory against Morehouse College at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The heroics were broadcast on the NFL Network.

Dats all folks 😎 Aqeel Glass @Aqeel_Glass4 throws a DIME 💎 GAME WINNING TD to Brian Jenkins 💸 pic.twitter.com/ldCTkEO8kg — BLACK SPORTSCENTER (@VersaceBoyEnt) September 1, 2019

One of this weekend’s upsets saw Memphis defeat Ole Miss, 15-10 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, another big win for a “Group of 5” conference team against a “Power Conference” team. Key in the effort was junior kicker Riley Patterson (Edwardsville) and sophomore starting long snapper Trey Neal (Wentzville Liberty).

Brett Gabbert (CBC) did something unique in his football family and in the history of the Miami (OH) Redhawk football program. He was the first true freshman quarterback to start a season opener. He did it on the road, against a top 20 program in Iowa. He threw for 186 yards and 2 TD in the 38-14 loss to the Hawkeyes. Iowa Defensive End A.J. Epenesa (Edwardsville) got his first career start under his belt after two years of terrorizing offenses and leading the Big Ten in sacks last season. He’s considered by some to be a surefire first round pick in the 2020 NFL draft if he leaves school early.

Vianney grad Kyle Markway has fought injuries throughout his career at South Carolina, so much so that he’s already been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA due to medical hardships. Markway, a redshirt junior, found himself in the starting lineup for the Gamecocks in the battle for Carolina bragging rights Saturday against North Carolina and delivered. He caught 2 passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in a losing cause for South Carolina.

Ball State defensive back Antonio Phillips (Kirkwood) had an interception, one solo tackle and seven assists in the Cardinals’ 34-24 loss against Indiana at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis Saturday. Family was on his mind, as it was the first game since his brother, Jason Eberhart, Jr., was shot and killed in St. Louis’ Carr Square neighborhood last month.

Long live my brother 🕊 https://t.co/prtWU6T1Zl — Antonio Phillips (@A_phillips_21) August 31, 2019

Ronnie Perkins (Lutheran North), coming off a freshman All-American caliber season for Oklahoma, looked the part again as a sophomore for the Sooners, racking up a sack, seven tackles and an assisted tackle in OU’s 49-31 win over Oklahoma.

Ronnie Perkins is a problem. pic.twitter.com/5u45TYAYgg — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) September 2, 2019

Brendan Schlittler (Eureka) will be able to tell his friends and family that he played on the offensive line during one of the strangest coached games in college football history. The freshman at Liberty saw action in the Flames’ 24-0 loss to Syracuse which made headlines because of where Liberty Head Coach Hugh Freeze coached the game. He did it in the press box, in a hospital bed.