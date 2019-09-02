36-year-old shot to death in Cahokia; Major Case Squad activated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. The Major Case Squad of St. Louis is investigating after an overnight shooting left one man dead near Cahokia.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block Amelia Drive near Violet Drive.

Once police arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near a car. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

Investigators have no suspects or motive. Anyone with information should contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-825-5201.