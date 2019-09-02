American Red Cross volunteers deploy in support of Hurricane Dorian relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is deploying nine emergency response vehicles in response to Hurricane Dorian. An initial round of 28 volunteers from Missouri and four from Little Rock are deploying to the East Coast to support hurricane response efforts. Some are already in route or have arrived in Florida.

90 percent of the American Red Cross workforce is volunteers. The Red Cross says they are fortunate to have trained volunteers right here in Missouri always ready to go.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to bring dangerous wind and rain within the next few days.

Two-person teams will take the emergency response vehicles which will be used to provide food and other disaster response supplies to the residents affected by the hurricane. Other volunteers will serve in various capacities including logistics, transportation needs and shelter operation which includes feeding, health services, and mental health services.

Additional volunteers and emergency response vehicles are on standby in the state.