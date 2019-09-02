Annual Labor Day Parade held in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Thousands of local union members will march through Downtown St. Louis for the annual Labor Day Parade. The parade begins at 13th and Olive then makes its way down Tucker Street, past St. Louis City Hall and west on Market Street to 15th Street.
