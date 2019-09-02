As Hurricane Dorian cancels thousands of flights, travel impact starting to be felt in St. Louis Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thousands of flights have been canceled this week as Hurricane Dorian creeps closer to the U.S. At least one plane was evacuated from the east coast and parked in the Metro East.

Former St. Louisan Adam Farris was visiting Fort Lauderdale where more than 500 flights were canceled Monday (Sept. 2).

The Fort Lauderdale airport, along with two other Florida airports, closed at noon Monday. Farris had to catch a ride to Miami to get a flight to Houston Monday night.

He said there was some rain, but the winds were calmer in Miami. Travelers are still bracing for what is to come.

"Lots of canceled flights," said Farris. "The airport's really, really empty. I've never seen the airport this empty before."

Boeing was not taking any chances with the coming storm. The company evacuated a 787 from Charleston and landed it at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. A Boeing spokesperson telling Fox 2:

"The safety of our Boeing teammates and their families is our top priority. Our leaders across the company are closely monitoring the storm and are working closely with state and local governmental authorities to stay ahead of emergency preparedness planning. Several of our sites, including Boeing South Carolina and Florida Space Coast Operations, have suspended operations so employees at those sites can either evacuate the area or take safety precautions for themselves and their families. We will fly a few of our 787s to other locations until it is safe for our South Carolina teammates to return to work."

Groups across the U.S. are already making plans to bring relief to the Bahamas and the southeast.

Jeff Adams of Jefferson City captains a yacht out of Fort Lauderdale that takes travelers to the Bahamas. He said he has made three trips to the islands in the past two years to help with clean up after other major storms.

"I'm sure they've lost their houses, they have no food, no water," said Adams. "The water becomes contaminated from the flooding."

Adams plans to help once again as soon as he hears from his friends there. One of his jobs may include recovering damaged and sunken boats.

"They can be as small as 13 feet, 15 feet, all the way up to 60, 80, 100 foot plus."

The American Red Cross estimates 19 million people living in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina may be impacted by the storm in the coming days.

First east coast hurricane Dorian evac Ithiad 787 from Boeing Charleston. pic.twitter.com/fplPjMNrh2 — MidAmerica Airport (@MAAirport) September 2, 2019