Brad Pitt popped up at Kanye's Sunday Service

We have so many questions.

Brad Pitt was in attendance at Kanye West’s Sunday Service and it’s kind of a head-scratcher.

The event was held over the weekend in Watts, California, which you ordinarily wouldn’t think of as a stomping ground for ether of the superstars.

But West has been taking his event on the road lately. He was in Dayton, Ohio last week, where he and comedian Dave Chappelle not only put on an event for the community in the wake of a mass shooting there, but the rapper also had his choir bless Chappelle with a “Happy Birthday” rendition that went viral.

So it was a treat for many when Ye showed up in Watts, bringing the special mix of hip hop and spiritual as part of what has in the past been his invitation only Sunday Service.

And there, in the crowd of folks jamming in the parking lot of a church in Watts, was Pitt.

Photos on social media show Pitt and West smiling and chatting it up.

CNN has reached out to a rep for Pitt for comment.