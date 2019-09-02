Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists surprises Kim Hudson ahead of leave

Posted 10:57 am, September 2, 2019

ST. LOUIS - The Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists stopped by FOX2 News in the Morning to surprise Kim Hudson with flowers. Kim is going out on medical leave tomorrow for surgery. She will return to the airwaves at the end of October.

