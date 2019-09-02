× Gun battle forces EMS crew to take cover in North City

ST. LOUIS – Just after 7:30pm Monday night, a St. Louis Fire Department ambulance was nearly caught in cross-fire of a gun battle in the 5000 block of Maffitt Avenue located in the Kingsway West neighborhood in North City. The gunfire forced the paramedics to take cover after dozens of shots were fired in the area.

St. Louis police responded to the area, and are canvassing the area for the suspected shooters.

A spokesperson for the fire department says the medical unit was in the area for a medical call when a gun battle broke out between a vehicle and a person in the street.

None of the paramedics were injured.

Police have launched an investigation.