Highway patrol trooper rear-ended on I-55

Posted 8:08 pm, September 2, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper was rear-ended on I-55 Monday evening. The trooper was answering a call when his vehicle was struck in the middle lane of I-55 northbound just south of I-270.

A spokesperson for the highway patrol tells Fox 2/News 11, that the accident involved a distracted driver who was driving on a revoked license.

The trooper sustained minor injuries, and was transported to the hospital as a precaution, the driver refused treatment at the scene.

Charges are pending.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.