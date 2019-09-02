Major Case Squad investigating fatal shooting in Cahokia IL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, IL - The Major Case Squad is investigating the murder of a man who was shot several times near Cahokia. Police said 36-year-old Jerry L. Jackson was shot in the 100 block of Amelia near Violet.

“That’s why I’m out here try to figure out what’s going on,” said Perry Brown, Jackson's brother.

Jackson’s family members visited the scene where their loved one was murdered. Jackson was apparently shot in his vehicle. Shattered glass on the ground marks the spot. It’s suspected he got out of the car after being wounded and fell to the ground, dying later at a hospital, “That’s my only brother he didn’t have to do that seven times shot him seven times.” said Brown.

Authorities said they won’t know exactly how many times Jackson was shot until an autopsy is completed later this week. The Major Case Squad says it needs help from anyone who knows anything, “So many times it takes the community for us to bring justice to cases like this. These are the people in that community they are the eyes and ears out there in that little residential area they know more than the police usually,” said Captain Dennis Plew, Major Case Squad.

Police are not sure why Jackson was in this neighborhood. He didn’t live there. Family members say Jerry Jackson had children and worked off and on. Jackson brother, Paris Murphy said about Jerry, “Good person give you the shirt off his back, take care of his family that’s all.” Perry Brown added, “He minded his own business stayed away from everybody he wasn’t that violent person so that’s why I don’t understand why a person did that to him.”

The Major Case Squad can be called in to help follow up on many leads or to try to generate leads. They are getting some tips, they could use more help.