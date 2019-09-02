Nature’s Cure: Biophilic design offers a number of health benefits

ST. LOUIS - Research shows that spending 2 to 3 hours a week in nature can have a positive impact on a person's overall wellbeing. However, Americans spend about 90 percent of their lives in buildings

Kristy Deguire with DG2 Design discusses Biophilic design, and how it offers a number of health benefits. From 'She Sheds' and artist studios to meditation and yoga space, outdoor showers and tubs, treehouses, outdoor movie screens, and even free-standing barrel saunas, the outdoor environment is limited only by our imaginations.

