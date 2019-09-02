US Navy sailors visit children in the hospital during the Labor Day holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It’s Navy Week and sailors visited St. Louis Children’s Hospital trying to brighten the day for some kids on Labor Day.

The visit was to show what the Navy does for them and the country, talking about what they do, the navy and the ships they work on.

Crews from two ships brought smiles to kids who have to spend this Labor Day holiday in the hospital.

Sailors from the USS Constitution were joined by sailors from the newest navy ship called the USS St. Louis. It's based in Wisconsin and can maneuver smaller depths in rivers.

“The reason we have sailors here visiting children’s hospital today is because we appreciate the leadership of St. Louis medical community has made to take care of people,” said Rear Admiral Louis Tripoli, United States Navy.

Rear Admiral Tripoli is also from St. Louis and says that our city is known as one of the friendliest in the nation.