St. Louis Lambert International Airport is home to thousands of travelers, dozens of planes, and hundreds of pieces of artwork. We're checking out some of the pieces that you are not going to want to fly by. They're hosting the 9th annual Art of Travel Gala on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. The event is held at the Aero event space in Terminal 1.

More information: www.artoftravelstl.com.