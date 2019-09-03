Ameren crews head to North Carolina to assist with Hurricane Dorian recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Employees from Ameren Missouri will head to the East Coast Tuesday to assist with anticipated damages from Hurricane Dorian.

According to a press release, 85 employees from Ameren will assist crews from Duke Energy, a utility company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, to restore anticipated power outages when the storm makes landfall.

"Ameren Missouri customers have benefited many times from the assistance provided by crews from across the country as we have battled tornados, ice storms and other severe weather," said Mike Lewis, superintendent of reliability support services at Ameren Missouri. "We applaud and are extremely thankful to the families of Ameren Missouri co-workers who will step up to manage additional responsibilities while their loved ones are gone."

Employees will stay in Raleigh, North Carolina until the storm passes according to Ameren. Once it is safe, crews will begin to go through damaged areas.

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation.