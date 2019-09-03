Man who robbed St. Louis bar patrons with a rifle now under arrest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A man who held up an entire bar with a rifle is now under arrest. The Metropolitan St. Louis Police Department says that Kevin Moore, 37, is has been charged with four counts of robbery and armed criminal action. The Circuit Attorney’s Office is not allowing a bond in this case.

Police say Moore walked into Behrmann’s Tavern in south St. Louis Just after midnight on August 28, 2019. He demanded that the bartender and customers get on the ground before he robbed them. He got away with about $300 and a cellphone.

Behrmann’s is located off Meramec and is the second oldest bar in St. Louis still operating under its original name.

This story went viral soon after the bar’s surveillance video was made public. A bar patron didn’t flinch when the robber pointed a rifle at his face. Instead, he lit a cigarette and motioned for the robber to go away.