County Executive says regional crime fighting plan coming next week

CLAYTON, MO - The You Paid For It Teams questions St. Louis County Executive Sam Page about the battle to curb violent crime.

Six kids have been killed in violent crime in the county this year compared with five in 2018.

Sam Page told Elliott Davis that he talked to Governor Parson today, and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson last week and they're trying to fashion a regional approach to fighting this violent crime.

Sam Page also says a lot of important issues got sidelined during the County Council's five-year battle with Former County Executive Steve Stenger who was forced to step down in disgrace in a federal pay to play scandal.

Page says officials will have an announcement about their crime-fighting plans next week. He wouldn't reveal any of the details today.