A portion of Highway D is shut down in Defiance after a fatal motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway D between Benne Road and Opewell Lane involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

Highway D is blocked in both directions while emergency crews remain on the scene.

No other information about the crash has been released.

We continue to monitor this serious crash a viewer called us about..Highway D is reportedly being shut down between Hopewell Road and Benne. Still no confirmation on the extent of injuries @fox2now #Stltraffic — Monica Adams (@MonicaonFOX) September 3, 2019