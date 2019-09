× Man saves dog from burning Dogtown home

ST. LOUIS – A man risked his life trying to save his dog from his burning home.

The fire broke out around 2:00 a.m. at a house on Villa Avenue in the Dogtown neighborhood Monday night.

According to officials, the man suffered smoke inhalation trying to rescue his dog from the fire.

The fire was brought under control a short time later., with firefighters remaining on the scene throughout the night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.