Missing Boonville teen last seen by a relative in St. Louis

BOONVILLE, Mo. – Police are asking the public for help to find a missing teen. Officers say that Jamariah Bell, 15, ran away from home on August 22, 2019. She was seen getting into a white-colored SUV with an unknown driver.

Bell is from Boonville but has family in St. Louis, Missouri. She was last seen by a relative in St. Louis on August 25, 2019. Jamariah has not been seen or heard from since.

If you know Jamariah and have any knowledge of her location you are encouraged to call the Boonville Police Department at (660) 882-2727.