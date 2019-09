Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - The East St. Louis Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting.

Police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Belmont for reports of gunfire just after 3:00 a.m.

Once police arrived they found a victim on the ground near a vehicle. Police have not released the name or gender of the victim, pending notification of family members.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.