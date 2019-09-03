× Police: Man raised a gun at officer before fatal police shooting in Clayton

CLAYTON, MO – Tuesday night the St. Louis County Police updated the community on the investigation into fatal officer-involved shooting of Terry Tillman in Clayton.

Police spokesperson Benjamin Granda told the media in a press conference in Clayton that Terry Tillman died from gunshot wounds to the front of his body, and a Richmond Heights police officer had fired his service weapon several times.

The incident started around 3 p.m. this past Saturday in the Galleria Mall when two police officer working at the mall notice Mr. Tillman had what appeared to be a gun magazine in his waistband. Both officers (one on-duty Richmond Heights officer and an Overland police officer working a secondary security job) contacted Tillman after he left a store about the mall’s policy on no guns inside the mall. During that encounter, Granda said, Tillman fled the mall and the officers gave chase.

The officers alerted dispatch about the chase and additional units from Richmond Heights and Clayton police departments converged onto a scene that had crossed Clayton Road to an adjacent parking garage next to the Simmons Bank.

A Richmond Heights officers confronted Mr. Tillman in a staircase in the parking garage, and one officer fired 7 shots at Tillman. During that encounter police say Tillman has raised a handgun with an extended magazine at the officers.

Tillman was struck several times, and officers at the scene rendered medical attention to him.

EMS crews were dispatched to the scene, but Tillman died at the scene.

Granda noted Tuesday night that at no time was the Galleria Mall locked down or closed and that detectives are now in the process of reviewing video footage from at least 158 cameras in the mall and others in the area around the Simmons Bank

An autopsy was performed on Tillman on Sunday.

Police are still asking for anyone who witnessed the events in the mall, parking lot and near the Simmons Bank to contact them.