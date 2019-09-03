2nd annual St. Louis Black Restaurant Week kicks off today

Posted 5:34 am, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:42AM, September 3, 2019

ST. LOUIS - The second annual St. Louis Black Restaurant Week kicks off Tuesday, September 3.

The first year the event drew 5,000 diners to various African- American owned businesses. Organizers say the week is meant to promote economic diversity and inclusion.

You can enjoy a three-course dinner for $30 at six different participating restaurants. Seafood by Crushed Velvet, Burger 809, River Lillie, JC Supper Club, TKO Grill and Prime 55 Restaurant & Lounge will all be part of the week-long celebration.

St. Louis Black Restaurant Week runs through 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Guest can register by clicking here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.