2nd annual St. Louis Black Restaurant Week kicks off today

ST. LOUIS - The second annual St. Louis Black Restaurant Week kicks off Tuesday, September 3.

The first year the event drew 5,000 diners to various African- American owned businesses. Organizers say the week is meant to promote economic diversity and inclusion.

You can enjoy a three-course dinner for $30 at six different participating restaurants. Seafood by Crushed Velvet, Burger 809, River Lillie, JC Supper Club, TKO Grill and Prime 55 Restaurant & Lounge will all be part of the week-long celebration.

St. Louis Black Restaurant Week runs through 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Guest can register by clicking here.