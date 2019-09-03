‘Stanley Cup Champions’ Eckert’s 2019 corn maze echos Blues historic win

Posted 3:20 pm, September 3, 2019

MILLSTADT, Ill. – This year Eckert’s 12-acre corn maze is “glorious.”  The cornfield is cut in the shape of the Blues and Stanley Cup logo.

The corn maze and associated entertainment at the Millstadt Farm opens Saturday, September 7th. Tickets include the corn maze, pig races, pumpkin cannon show, 70 ft underground slide, animals for petting and so much more. The corn maze will be available every Friday, Saturday & Sunday through October 27th.

You can also attend a St. Louis Blues event at the Millstadt Farm on September 21. Eckert’s has not released much information about that event other than a portion of the sales from that day will be given to the Blues Foundation.

Guests can use code Champs19 to Save $2 off each ticket when purchased online. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.eckerts.com/events​.

