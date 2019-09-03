× Suspects in custody after firing shots at officers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Just after 8 p.m. in north St. Louis County, County Police officers came under fire. The officers were in the area of Medford and Nemnich when the shots were fired.

The officers pursued the suspect vehicle until the suspects stopped in the at Vorhos and Landseer.

The suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

During the pursuit, another St. Louis County Police vehicle was involved in an accident at Monarch and Chambers Road. EMS crews were summoned to the scene. It’s unknown if any officers were injured.