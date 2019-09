Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The US Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, issued a warning last week that appears to be obvious. Pregnant woman and teenagers should not smoke or vape marijuana because it's dangerous. Psychiatrist Dr. Laura Bierut of the Washington University School of Medicine says that some stores are recommending marijuana use for morning sickness. She talks about the pressures teens face and what leads some people to indulge in this risky behavior.