A multi-vehicle crash has traffic delayed on Interstate 255 in Madison County Tuesday morning.

Police blocked lanes of northbound Interstate 255 south of Interstate 270 in the Pontoon Beach area, shortly after 6:00 a.m.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where as many as nine vehicles may have been involved in the crash.

Traffic was seen getting by on the shoulders in both directions.

Here is a view from @skyfoxstl over the scene of this crash involving 9 vehicles on 255 SB south of 270...the crash is affecting both NB and SB with only 1 lane getting by @fox2now #ILtraffic pic.twitter.com/3OCUeDOOaQ — Monica Adams (@MonicaonFOX) September 3, 2019