Two arrested after protesting fatal officer-involved shooting near the Galleria

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. - A FOX 2 News follow on Saturday's deadly officer-involved shooting. The Richmond Heights Police Department said two people were arrested Monday afternoon during a demonstration at the entrance of the St. Louis Galleria.

Terry Tillman was shot and killed by a Richmond Heights Police Officer after a police chase on foot from near the Galleria Mall Saturday afternoon.

Police said about 25 protesters marched through the mall around 1:20 p.m. and then ended up at Brentwood Blvd. and Galleria Parkway. Police said the protesters blocked the roadway.

Police ordered the crowd to disperse 12 minutes later, but two members of the group refused and remained on the road. Police then arrested them without incident.